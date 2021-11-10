Russia records 38,058 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Moscow : Russia recorded 38,058 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, down from 39,160 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 8,911,713, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 38,058 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,207 cases (8.4 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.43 per cent.

Moscow has the largest number of new infections with 3,927 cases, down from 5,287 the day before. The capital city is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,942 cases, up from 2,680, and the Moscow region with 2,649 cases, down from 2,818.

The response center logged a new record of 1,239 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,211 the day before, taking Russia's death toll to 250,454.

In the same span of time, 34,565 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 32,036 the day before, bringing the total to 7,654,161.

(With Inputs from ANI/Sputnik)

