Russia ready to halt military action 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets its conditions, says Kremlin; check out full list of conditions

Russia has told Ukraine that it is ready to halt its military operations "in a moment" if Kyiv meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday, reported Reuters.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

This was apparently the most explicit Russian statement so far of the terms it wants to impose on Ukraine to halt what it calls its "special military operation".

Meanwhile, Peskov told Reuters that Ukraine was aware of the conditions. "And they were told that all this can be stopped in a moment," he added.

Earlier in the day, Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.

It was not immediately clear if any evacuations were taking place. Russian forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the new announcement of corridors and fierce fighting continued in some areas, indicating there would be no wider cessation of hostilities.

Efforts to set up safe passages for civilians to leave besieged areas over the weekend fell apart.

But the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new push on Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

The two sides also planned to meet for talks again on Monday, even though hopes were dim that they would yield any breakthroughs.

Well into the second week of war, Russia's plan to quickly overrun the country has been stymied by fierce resistance. Its troops have made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

The fighting has sent energy prices surging worldwide, stocks plummeting, and is threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people around the globe who rely on farmland in the Black Sea region.

The death toll, meanwhile, remains unclear.

(With AP inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:45 PM IST