Russia has taken 300,000 civilians hostage in Mariupol, broke ceasefire, claims Ukraine foreign minister

To evacuate citizens from war-torn Ukraine, the corridors are being set up on both sides in agreement with the International Committee of the Red Cross mediation after previous ceasefire agreements failed amid Russian strikes and shelling on Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Sumy and Irpin.

However, in the latest blame pointed at Russia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba has claimed that the Russian forces are still holding 300,000 civilians hostage in southeastern Mariupol and are not adhering to the humanitarian evacuation despite corridors being set up from both sides.

He further said that one child among the hostages died due to dehydration on Monday.

"Russia holds 300,000 civilians hostage in Mariupol, prevents humanitarian evacuation despite agreements with ICRC mediation. One child died of dehydration yesterday!," Kuleba has Tweeted.

“War crimes are part of Russia’s deliberate strategy. I urge all states to publicly demand: RUSSIA, LET PEOPLE GO!” he added

The evacuations began after Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to establish "humanitarian corridors" to allow civilians out of some towns and cities besieged by Russian forces, Reuters reported.

"Both sides agreed to a cease-fire from 9 am-9 pm Ukraine time (0700-1900 GMT) for the evacuation of civilians from the eastern city of Sumy. The first convoy with evacuated civilians in buses or private cars is to leave at 10 am (0800 GMT), on a single route toward the Ukrainian city of Poltava," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday.

She said Russia's Defence Ministry agreed to this in a letter to the International Red Cross.

"The Ukrainian city of Sumy was given a green corridor, the first stage of evacuation began," the Ukrainian state communications agency tweeted, AFP reported.

Those being evacuated from Sumy include foreign students from India and China.

The corridor will also be used to bring humanitarian aid into Sumy.

According to Ukraine’s rescue services, at least 21 people, including children were killed by Russian airstrikes and shelling in Sumy late Monday.

Tuesday, March 08, 2022