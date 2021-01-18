Russia: Five months after poisoning, Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny detained upon arrival in Moscow

Kremlin critic Navalny detained on return to Moscow five months after being poisoned Moscow [Russia], January 18 (ANI): Police on Sunday detained Russia's leading opposition figure and chief Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, moments after he returned to Moscow.

According to a report by CNN, Navalny was taken away "by police officers at the border" without explanation, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh tweeted. "The lawyer was not allowed to go with him, because just seconds ago 'he passed the border'." The 2.5-hour flight by Russian carrier Pobeda took off from Berlin Brandenburg Airport and was due to land in Moscow's Vnukovo, which was heavily guarded by police on Sunday, reported CNN. However, it was diverted to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport just after 8 pm (local time), as per the flight data information.

Navalny arrived in Germany five months ago in a coma after being poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by Russia during the Soviet years. Several Western officials along with Navalny himself have openly blamed Russia for the poisoning, while the Kremlin has denied the allegations.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Navalny had told his supporters to meet him when he lands in Moscow.

"They are doing everything to scare me...But what they are doing there is not of much interest to me. Russia is my country, Moscow is my city, I miss it," said Navalny said in an Instagram post and video on Wednesday.