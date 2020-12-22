'I called my killer...': Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny releases recording of call to alleged poisoner

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday released a recording of a phone call he said he made to an alleged state security operative who revealed details of how the politician was supposedly poisoned.

Navalny fell sick on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown to Berlin while still in a coma for treatment two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities have vehemently denied any involvement in the poisoning.

Last week, the investigative group Bellingcat released a report alleging that operatives from Russias FSB domestic security agency with "specialized training in chemical weapons, chemistry and medicine," were "in the vicinity" of Navalny in the timeframe "during which he was poisoned." The investigation, conducted by Bellingcat and Russian news outlet The Insider in cooperation with CNN and German news outlet Der Spiegel, identified the supposed FSB operatives after analyzing telephone metadata and flight information.

Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany, said the report proved beyond doubt that FSB operatives tried to kill him on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Monday, he posted a video on his YouTube channel Monday titled "I called my killer. He confessed." The video showed him speaking on the phone with one of the alleged operatives. Bellingcat and other media outlets identified the man Navalny said he spoke with as Konstantin Kudryavtsev, a trained chemical-weapons specialist. The investigation alleged that Kudryavtsev traveled to Omsk - the Siberian city where the plane carrying Navalny when he became ill made an emergency landing and where the comatose politician first was hospitalized - several days after Navalny was airlifted to Berlin.