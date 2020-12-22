'Steadfast leadership and vision': Full text of citation as Trump confers 'Legion of Merit' on PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Narendra Modi for his "exceptionally meritorious service" as the Prime Minister of India from May 2014 to August 2020.
The award recognised Modi's "steadfast leadership and vision" that "have accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges."
India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.
Modi was presented with the highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit which is given only to the Head of State or Government.
Here is the full text of citation with the award:
The citation with the award states the following: "for exceptionally meritorious service as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India from May 2014 to August 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast leadership and vision have accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges. Prime Minister Modi's personal engagement expanded United States-India ties across all facets of the relationship, helping to establish a strong foundation for an enduring partnership that is based on shared commitment to freedom, democratic principles, the equal treatment of all citizens, and the rule of law.
India is a key partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific, where the two countries are increasing collaboration to ensure freedom of the seas, open and transparent investment and infrastructure development, secure and reliable digital networks, and good governance. Prime Minister Modi's personal initiative strengthened the defense partnership between the United States and India, enhancing the United States' ability to secure joint military cooperation that addressed shared challenges.
His efforts to expand India's economic cooperation with the United States has advanced prosperity, investment and job creation in both countries. Prime Minister Modi's superior effort, personal leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing strategic cooperation between the United States and India and promoting global peace and prosperity reflect great credit upon himself, the Indian armed forces, and his country."
MEA statement
The President of the United States of America conferred the highest decoration, The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 21 December 2020. The award is in recognition of the Prime Minister’s steadfast leadership and vision for India's emergence as a global power, and exemplary contribution made by him for the advancement of the India-United States strategic partnership and promoting global peace and prosperity.
The Legion of Merit, in the highest degree of the Chief Commander, is a prestigious award conferred by the President of the United States, typically upon Heads of State or Heads of Government of other countries.
The award was received on behalf of the Prime Minister by the Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. At the ceremony, The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, was also awarded to the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.
