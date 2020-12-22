'Steadfast leadership and vision': Full text of citation as Trump confers 'Legion of Merit' on PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Narendra Modi for his "exceptionally meritorious service" as the Prime Minister of India from May 2014 to August 2020.

The award recognised Modi's "steadfast leadership and vision" that "have accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges."

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.