Russia announces temporary ceasefire in two areas of war-torn Ukraine

Russian state news agencies report the Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate.

The Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement carried by the RIA Novosti and Tass agencies it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha.

There is no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian forces, and it is not immediately clear how long the evacuation routes would remain open.

Mariupol is a major port city and has been besieged by Russian forces for several days. There has also been heavy fighting in Volnovakha.

Earlier, the mayor of Mariupol appealed for civilians to be allowed to leave amid what he called a "blockade" by Russian forces.

Elsewhere, the fighting continues. Multiple explosions were heard in Kharkiv, in the north-east of Ukraine.

In the eastern city of Sumy, which is surrounded by Russian troops, shelling began at 05:00 local time, according to Ukrainian media.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:56 PM IST