Rishi Sunak confirms he is running to be next PM of UK

Rishi Sunak, a British Conservative lawmaker and former UK finance minister, declared on Sunday that he is seeking to succeed departing Prime Minister Liz Truss. This is his second attempt in recent months to take charge of the UK as it struggles with several issues.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," he tweeted confirming his candidacy, adding: "I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country".

Following Liz Truss' resignation, Sunak became the first Tory leadership contender to reach 100 nominations to run for leader.

Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the Tory membership unless one pulls out. It is expected that the result will be announced on Friday, October 28.

