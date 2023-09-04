'Request ISI To Find Out...': Pak Tiktok Sensation Hareem Shah Alleges Husband Abducted In Karachi (WATCH)

Tiktok star Hareem Shah said in a video that her husband Bilal was abducted in Pakistan's Karachi | X

Tiktok sensation Hareem Shah, in a video posted on X, said that her husband Bilal was abducted in Pakistan a week back. She said that the couple were in London but Bilal had to go back in Pakistan for some work. However, in the evening, when he went out of his house in Karachi's Qayyumabad Street No. 6 after dinner, Bilal was abducted by people who had come in vehicles, she claimed. "There is no information about Bilal after that, he has been illegally and wrongfully held by some people. I request the ISI (Pakistan's intelligence agency) to find out about this incident," said Hareem Shah.

Hareem Shah went on to say that a petition has been filed in the court in Pakistan but nothing came out of it. She also alleged that the police was taking no action in the case.

In a video posted on X, Hareem Shah said that she was finding it difficult to understand why was police not taking any action in the case. She also said in the video that Bilal had nothing to do with any political party and had no cases against him. She said that though they were approaching the case legally, there was no breakthrough in the case. "This is an insult to Pakistan and the law and order situation in Pakistan," said Hareem Shah in the video.

Watch: Tiktok sensation Hareem Shah makes an appeal to Pakistani agencies to find out about her abducted husband Bilal.

Case filed

Media reports in Pakistan said that a case has been filed in regard to the matter. The case has been filed in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) police station. Bilal's mother has mentioned in the FIR how Bilal was picked up from Qayyumabad in Karachi on August 27, according to local Pakitan media reports.

