Reopen schools: Taliban government being urged by Afghanistan girls and teachers - All you need to know

Kabul: Girls and teachers have urged the Taliban to reopen schools for girls and young women. Schools for girls have been closed for about two months after the Taliban takeover. Only three provinces in Afghanistan — Balkh, Kunduz and Sar-i- Pul — have reopened schools for girls.

Madina, a 12th-grade student of a school in Kabul wished for schools to reopen in the capital city and other provinces too. "I am optimistic about reopening schools in some provinces. We wish that schools will be opened in Kabul and other provinces. As the winter is coming and the weather is getting cold and facilities are very limited in public schools, so then we can't study," she said.

Ashoqullah, who is a schoolteacher, said that girls have the right to education and schools must be reopened immediately. "Girls also have the right to education and the schools must be immediately opened. A big section of society, which is women, should not be affected," Ashoqullah said.

Earlier on Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Taliban has broken all the promises made to Afghan women and girls. "I am alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken," Guterres said.

He further appealed to the Taliban to keep their promises under the international human rights law. "I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and their obligations under international human rights law."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Taliban to keep their promises under the international human rights law. "I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and their obligations under international human rights law."

The Taliban and their promises

When the Taliban had announced an interim government, it had made a slew of promises, assuring not to repeat the policies of the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001). But the government Backtracked from its assurances to respect women's rights in Afghanistan and announced a ban on coeducation. Even reports coming from the ground say differently. According to media reports, women are being barred from going to work, and scores of them have demonstrated to demand their rights to employment and education.

Recently, in a bid to implement a hardline Islamic curriculum in Afghanistan, the Taliban had said that university subjects that defy Sharia Islamic laws will be removed from higher education. Acting Minister of Higher Education Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani had said that mixed classes between girls and boys are not acceptable and some changes will be brought to the curriculum. The stance was taken a week after private universities and other higher education institutions were reopened but the classes were divided by gender.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.The Taliban's seizure of the war-torn country came after international forces withdrew from Afghanistan, with the United States officially beginning its departure back in May and now it's on the verge of ending its military mission.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:34 AM IST