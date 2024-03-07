REMATCH: 2 Old US Presidents Ready To Slug It Out

REMATCH: 2 Old Presidents Ready To Slug It Out | X

Super Tuesday has come and gone. There were no surprises. Not that the American people were expecting any such thing. Come November and it will be rematch between President Joe Biden, seeking his second term and former President Trump eyeing a rare return to the White House. If Trump swept the mat, annihilating Nikki Haley, President Biden needed to only go through the motions, being the lone Democrat candidate for president.

Both will now be using what is left of the primaries to shadow box each other. They have no more distractions ahead of the November elections barring another court indictment. On Tuesday, Trump won big, sweeping 15 states, so far tallying over 1000 delegates, Vermont proving the sole exception.

He is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month. That seems a formality as Haley has announced Wednesday that she is stepping down from her bid to win the primary, which is no longer mathematically possible. Trump did not mention Haley by name, while celebrating with his supporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, saying, They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. If he was uncharacteristically reticent the MAGA ( Make America Great Again) CEO Taylor Budowich was more forthcoming: Congratulations to President Donald Trump for vanquishing his opponents in record time.

President Biden is the popular candidate

The same movement that powered President Trump to a primary victory will power him to a general election victory. Voters are eager to have the prosperity and safety of the Trump presidency restored. Meanwhile, Biden is getting ready for another State of the Union address on Thursday, and that will undoubtedly stress as much on his achievements as it would the dangers of not electing him. A glimpse of what to expect on Thursday was there in the note released by his campaign team early Wednesday. It said, Donald Trump limps into the general election as a wounded, dangerous and unpopular candidate.

By implication, President Biden is the popular candidate or so the Democrat campaign managers would have us believe. With his ratings remaining low, primarily on account of his reluctance to rein in Israel over the still ongoing Gaza offensive, Biden desperately needs a bump up with the voters.