'Rejecting Huawei is rejecting opportunities and growth', says Chinese envoy

LONDON: "Choosing Huawei is choosing opportunities and growth, and rejecting Huawei is rejecting opportunities and growth," a senior Chinese diplomat has said here, referring to the British government's stance shift on the Chinese technology company.

The statement came as Liu Xiaoming, Chinese ambassador to Britain, was giving a recent online interview to The Times newspaper.

"I now would say, rejecting Huawei is rejecting the future," Liu said, adding that "5G really represents the future," according to the complete transcript of the interview posted Sunday by the embassy on its website.

"Huawei is the leader in 5G and China is a 5G leader, too," he said, "so 5G represents the future for not only the industry but also our daily life."

The Chinese ambassador noted that the Chinese firm "used to be the shining example for China-UK win-win cooperation."