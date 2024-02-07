Red Sea Crisis: Houthi Rebels Strike Cargo Vessel Bound For India, 50th Assault On Commercial Shipping

Representational Image | Pixabay

The Red Sea crisis saw the 50th attack on commercial shipping with Yemen based Houthi rebels firing six missiles on Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned vessel from US heading to India amongst the two merchant vessels attacked in the troubled waters of the Red Sea on Tuesday.

The 'Star Nasia' reported minor damages on the starboard side of hull but no injuries to crew when three missiles were fired on the merchant vessel near Yemeni port of Hodeida while another three missiles missed UK cargo ship the ‘Morning Tide’ off Yemen's southern port city of Aden.

With the help of God Almighty, the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two military operations in the Red Sea, the first targeting an American ship (Star Nasia) and the other targeting a British ship (Morning Tide)



Since November, the Iran backed Houthi rebels controlling significant part of Yemen has launched dozens of attacks on commercial vessels in the busiest shipping lanes through the Red Sea connecting Asia to Europe causing international trade disruptions and supply bottlenecks.

Drone attack on British-owned cargo ship

Security firm Ambrey had initially reported a drone attack on a British-owned cargo ship MV Morning Tide off Yemen but later said a projectile had targeted the Barbados-flagged vessel was launched from a small boat sighted near the ship, adding that the projectile did not impact the ship but exploded nearby, causing minor damage.

"The master stated that a projectile was fired at his vessel on the port side which passed over the deck, causing slight damage to the bridge windows," United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

Another merchant vessel Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier MV was targeted while transiting southwest of Aden en route from the United States to India, reported an explosion 50 metres off its starboard side.

The military spokesman of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, claimed in a statement that the rebel forces attacked two separate vessels, an American and a British, in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile animal activists have raised concerns about 14,000 sheep and 2,000 cattle on board a ship bound for Israel stranded near the coast of Australia after the vessel abandoned its journey due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.