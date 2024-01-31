 Anand Mahindra Praises Indian Navy's Heroic Rescue Of Iranian Ship From Somali Pirates, Advocates Global 'Good Guys' Role
Anand Mahindra Praises Indian Navy's Heroic Rescue Of Iranian Ship From Somali Pirates, Advocates Global 'Good Guys' Role

Anand Mahindra expressed his admiration for the Indian Navy's swift and effective response, emphasizing that India is playing a crucial role that international organizations, like the United Nations, might struggle to fulfill.

Updated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, in a recent post on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), commended the Indian Navy for a remarkable operation that saw the rescue of an Iranian-flagged ship from Somali pirates. The ship was carrying 19 Pakistani crew members.

In the post, he wrote, "Indian Navy rescues Iranian flagged ship with 19 Pakistani crew members from Somali pirates. Just the kind of role india should play—global ‘Good Guys.’ Doing what the U.N isn’t able to do. And damn, our guys look tough & effective. Makes me feel safe!"

The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra on Tuesday rescued 19 Pakistani crew members from a fishing vessel attacked by Somali pirates. This marks the second rescue operation by INS Sumitra in under 24 hours, demonstrating its quick response to save hostages from pirates in the challenging waters near the Somalia coast.

