Reaching a new low: Youngsters in Alabama hold COVID-19 parties; first person to test positive gets a payout

Over the last few months, we have seen some prime examples of stupidity when it comes to novel coronavirus infections. From those who think themselves invincible, to the people who don't believe the virus is real -- there are many kinds of people that have emerged amid the pandemic.
Of course, there are some who go several steps further, doing their best to court the virus before expressing shock when they're infected. Remember the many many students who went for their spring breaks, even as the virus raged? Or the social media influencer who was inspired to lick a toilet bowl and said that he had tested positive for the virus days later?
But while most of these people did not want to contact the virus, there has now emerged a new trend. As per a CNN report, people are now throwing coronavirus parties, with a reward for the person who gets infected first. And in case you were wondering, their prognosis has to be confirmed by a doctor.
The bizarre new trend has been seen in the US -- a country that has incidentally left all others far behind to emerge as the worst affected nation -- and is popular among some of the younger people in Alabama's Tuscaloosa. Needless to say, officials are not happy with the new development.
It is not clear what exactly the payout will entail. Additionally, we are not sure which category this tomfoolery falls into. Do these people believe themselves invincible, so much so that even if they get the virus, they expect that they will be fine? Or do they believe that the thrill of the risk, and/or the payout is worth the repercussions of the virus? Unfortunately, nobody apart from these strange party-goers seem to have an answer.
