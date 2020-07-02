Reaching a new low: Youngsters in Alabama hold COVID-19 parties; first person to test positive gets a payout

But while most of these people did not want to contact the virus, there has now emerged a new trend. As per a CNN report, people are now throwing coronavirus parties, with a reward for the person who gets infected first. And in case you were wondering, their prognosis has to be confirmed by a doctor.

The bizarre new trend has been seen in the US -- a country that has incidentally left all others far behind to emerge as the worst affected nation -- and is popular among some of the younger people in Alabama's Tuscaloosa. Needless to say, officials are not happy with the new development.

It is not clear what exactly the payout will entail. Additionally, we are not sure which category this tomfoolery falls into. Do these people believe themselves invincible, so much so that even if they get the virus, they expect that they will be fine? Or do they believe that the thrill of the risk, and/or the payout is worth the repercussions of the virus? Unfortunately, nobody apart from these strange party-goers seem to have an answer.