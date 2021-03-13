Queen Elizabeth makes 1st appearance after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

London: Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first appearance after the tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy. However, she made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family.



During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, with the fallout dominating the British media since it aired last Sunday.

On Thursday, Harry's elder brother Prince William told reporters "we're very much not a racist family", the day after the 94-year-old monarch herself issued a statement on behalf of the royals in which she said they were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.