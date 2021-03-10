'We are all strengthened by you': Beyonce shows support for Meghan Markle after Oprah Winfrey interview

American singer-songwriter Beyonce recently publicly showed her support for Meghan Markle post the much-talked-about Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry.

According to E! News, amid continued debate over the recent televised interview, the singer took to her website and praised the 'Suits' alum. Beyonce wrote, "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened by you."

Along with the post she included a picture of herself chatting with Meghan at the U.K. premiere of her 2019 movie, 'The Lion King'.

A royal insider had told E! News at the time that Beyonce and Meghan had never met before, and said, "It's early days in that relationship! But I think safe to say that they definitely struck up an instant clear rapport, bonding over their kids."

The superstar performer has previously also been vocal about existing sexism in the entertainment industry. During her segment for the virtual commencement ceremony of 'Dear Class of 2020', she had said "Not enough Black women had a seat at the table, so I had to go and chop down that wood and build my own table," explaining why she was compelled to start her own company.

Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has spurred no shortage of responses from various people. One high-profile example of it is that Piers Morgan will not be returning as co-host for the British daytime chat series 'Good Morning Britain', after he walked off the set during the Tuesday episode in which he was confronted over his controversial statements about the Duchess.