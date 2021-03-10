From Prince Andrew to Meghan Markle: How British monarchy has responded to royal scandals over the years

It has been a controversial few days for the British Royal Family. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah for an unusual interview, several explosive allegations were made. Since then, their allegations of racist biases within the Royal circle have gone viral, with thousands weighing in on the debate.

Meghan accused the Royal family of being cold and racist, contending that while she was pregnant with her first child, Prince Harry had faced discussion about "how dark his skin might be when he's born". She said that fear for their child, for whom no security was offered by the Royal family, and the growing scrutiny also had a damaging effect on her mental health, and she claimed going through suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant.

Since the interview was aired, the Palace has been under growing pressure to respond. At the same time, countless well known figures from across the globe have spoken out in support of the duo.



Against this backdrop, Buckingham Palace on Tuesday issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, stating that the family was saddened to "learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan".

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement added.