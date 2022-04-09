PTI govt wants good relations with everyone and expand its diplomatic reach: Pak FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Speaking in the National Assembly session ahead of no trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the "US want to view Islamabad and India on different platforms."

"They (US) said that they look at India through lens of China," he added. Qureshi further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government "wants good relations with everyone and expand its diplomatic reach including with Russia and China."

He asserted that he was speaking as a Pakistani and not a PTI member, Qureshi urged the assembly to not push the country into a constitutional crisis. "The nation will decide the faith," he said.

The voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Earlier today, the session was adjourned as the opposition parties continued to chant slogans, pressing for the taking up of the no-confidence motion, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was speaking in the National Assembly, local media reported.

(with ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:05 PM IST