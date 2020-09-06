Protests underway across Belarus, 10 people already arrested in Minsk

Protests are currently taking place throughout Belarus, and approximately 10 people have been arrested in Minsk, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced boosting security in the capital in light of unauthorized protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Unauthorized protests are taking place on Sunday in Minsk and in the regions of Belarus. They are small-scale in the regions. There have been no arrests anywhere except Minsk so far. By now, about 10 people have been arrested in Minsk," Chemodanova said.