Who is Indrajit Chakraborty? 5 things to know about Rhea Chakraborty's father

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's father Lt Col (Retd) Indrajit Chakraborty on Saturday condemned the arrest of his 24-year-old son Showik in a drug probe in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Indrajit Chakraborty 'congratulated' India after his son's arrest and said that his daughter Rhea is next in line.

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind," his statement read.

Lt Col Chakraborty is among the others named in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in Bihar. According to the FIR, Rhea and her family have been accused of harassing Sushant and defrauding him of 17 crores. The CBI registered a case on the orders of the Central government on August 6 following a recommendation from the Bihar government. It has named Rhea, Indrajit, Sandhya, Showik Chakraborty and others as accused in the case.

Here are some facts about Indrajit Chakraborty:

Bollywood actress' father retired Lieutenant Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty has served as a doctor in the armed forces for almost 25 years.

Lt Col Chakraborty reportedly opted for a pre-mature retirement and moved to Mumbai to help Rhea pursue her dreams of being an actress.

Indrajit Chakraborty, a classified gynecologist, was first posted at Mumbai's Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Asvini in 1989.

Lt Col (retd) Indrajit Chakraborty is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. He completed his graduation in 1988 and also pursued his masters (MD) in gynecology.

Before joining Mumbai's Kohinoor Hospital, the veteran was the MS of a medical College and hospital in Karnataka for three years.