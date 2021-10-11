e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:27 PM IST

Private Afghan airlines asked to stop flights to Pakistan

Last month, a Pakistan International Airlines commercial flight landed in Kabul for the first time since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban
IANS
Kabul: Kam Air, a private Afghan airline, said that it has been asked by Pakistan to stop flights until further notice, the media reported on Monday.

Airline officials told Radio Free Afghanistan that flights to Pakistan has remained suspended since the last two days, Khaama Press reported.

The government in Islamabad is yet to comment on the development.

Kam Air flights operate to only Islamabad in Pakistan.

Last month, a Pakistan International Airlines commercial flight landed in Kabul for the first time since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:27 PM IST
