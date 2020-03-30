Prince Charles out of self-isolation, in 'good health'

London: Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, is out of self-isolation, his aides said on Monday.
A official of Clarence House, the Prince of Wales' official residence, said he was in good health and was following the government's restrictions.
"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," the spokesman said, the BBC reported.
Charles, 71, spent seven days self-isolating at his home in the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms.
His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested and did not have the virus, but also began self-isolating.
Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen Elizabeth II last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on March 12, and was "in good health".
