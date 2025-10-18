 Prince Andrew Gives Up Duke Of York Title & Royal Honours After Talks With King Charles III
Prince Andrew Gives Up Duke Of York Title & Royal Honours After Talks With King Charles III

Prince Andrew, King Charles III’s brother, has relinquished the Duke of York title and all royal honours amid ongoing allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged Chinese spy. He will retain the “Prince” title, while ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also steps back from her Duchess title. The move follows discussions with the King and ongoing public scrutiny.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Prince Andrew Gives Up Duke Of York Title & Royal Honours After Talks With King Charles III | X @DigitalGal_X

London: Britain's Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has relinquished the title of Duke of York and all other royal honours after a "discussion" with the monarch, amid "continued accusations" around his association with American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal-hit 65-year-old had already stopped using the "His Royal Highness (HRH)" title, having stepped back as a working royal earlier. On Friday, he announced that all his other titles will also become inactive, even as he continued to "vigorously" deny all accusations against him. As a son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he will retain the title of "Prince" in accordance with Letters Patent issued in 1917 by King George V, which were updated by his mother in 2012.

"In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty [Charles] and the royal family," Prince Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he said.

Andrew's ex-wife and close friend, Sarah Ferguson, will also no longer use her title of the Duchess of York, but the titles of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, remain unaffected.

The decision comes amid renewed pressure on Andrew over reports of his relationship with the convicted paedophile financier Epstein and also links with an alleged Chinese spy. A memoir entitled 'Nobody's Girl' by Virginia Giuffre, who had sued the senior royal back in August 2021 over an alleged sexual assault and died in April, is expected to throw up further allegations when it is released posthumously next week.

Prince Andrew, meanwhile, is expected to continue staying at the Royal Lodge in Windsor as part of a private tenancy from the King's Crown Estate until 2078.

Following his announcement, Andrew will also give up his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. While he will technically retain the dukedom, which can only be removed by an Act of Parliament, it will become inactive and not in use by any member of the royal family.

