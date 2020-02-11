President Trump’s budget slashes half a trillion dollars from Medicare

President Donald Trump on Monday proposed USD 740 billion as the country’s national security budget for 2021, with an eye on China and Russia that are on a military modernisation programme that poses a challenge to the United States.

A key aspect of his defence budget proposals are a massive nuclear modernisation worth USD 28.9 billion, missile defeat and defence budget USD20.3 billion. He has also proposed USD 18 billion for the space sector, USD 9.8 billion for the cyber sector and USD 56.9 billion in the air domain.

In his budget proposals, as released by the White House and by the Pentagon, the Trump administration has underscored the threat posed by its two main adversaries, Russia and China, which it alleges are on a military modernisation spree and coercing its neighbours.

“The Budget prioritizes funding for programs that would deliver warfighting advantages against China and Russia and sustains efforts over the last three years to focus defense investments in modernization, lethality, and innovation that provides the Nation’s troops a competitive advantage over all adversaries,” the White House said.

Meanwhile, The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has harshly criticized the White House’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year, saying that it was “a complete reversal” of the promises President Donald Trump made in the campaign.

“Once again, the President is showing just how little he values the good health, financial security and well-being of hard-working American families,” Xinhua news agency quoted Pelosi as saying in a statement on Monday.

“The President's budget is anti-growth, does not create good-paying jobs and increases the national debt.”

Pelosi said the plan slashes half a trillion dollars from Medicare, takes $900 billion from the lifeline of Medicaid, and cuts social security disability insurance.