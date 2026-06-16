President Trump Says US Has Reached 'Fair Deal' With Iran, Credits Qatar's Role In Diplomacy | Video | ANI

US President Donald Trump on June 16 announced that the United States has finalised what he described as a "fair deal" with Iran, expressing confidence that the agreement would be successful and that the next phase of negotiations would be easier to achieve.

Speaking publicly about recent developments involving Iran, Trump said an agreement had been reached following a period of heightened tensions that had brought the two countries close to further military confrontation.

"We have our deal done with Iran, and it should be successful. It goes to a second stage, which I think will be actually easier," Trump said.

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The US President also referred to recent military actions against Iran, stating that while he had initially hoped to avoid strikes, circumstances left little alternative.

"I didn't want to attack them last week, but we had no choice. And we did it twice, actually. We were doing it a third time, and we were able to not have to do that," he said.

Despite the military tensions, Trump maintained that the agreement ultimately reached was equitable for both sides.

"But we have a deal that's a fair deal. It's a good deal," he added.

Trump also dismissed reports suggesting that the United States would financially support Iran as part of the arrangement. Calling such claims "ridiculous," he stressed that Washington had made no commitment to invest in the country.

"We are not investing any money in Iran, by the way. That rumor got out there yesterday. It was ridiculous," Trump said. "We have no obligation to invest any money in Iran."

The POTUS also highlighted the role played by Qatar during the diplomatic process, praising Qatari officials for their involvement in facilitating discussions.

"Working with Qatar and the people of Qatar was really a pleasure. They were tough. They were strong," Trump said.

He noted Qatar's geographic proximity to Iran and suggested that its location placed it in a particularly sensitive position during the negotiations and regional tensions.

"You fought and you helped us, and with great bravery. So I just want to compliment you on that," he said, before adding, "You'll always be my friend."