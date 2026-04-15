President Trump Rules Out Ceasefire Extension, Pushes For Permanent Deal With Iran

US President Donald Trump | X/White House

Days after the first round of direct negotiations between the US and Iran in Islamabad to establish permanent peace in West Asia, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is not considering extending the ongoing ceasefire with Iran, stating that a more permanent agreement remains his preferred outcome, according to a report by India Today.

"It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable, because then they can rebuild," he told ABC News.

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President Trump’s remarks come as Washington and Tehran are preparing for a second round of peace talks, likely to be held in Islamabad, following the failure to reach a breakthrough on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, a key concern for the White House, during the first round.

Details On The 2nd Round Of Negotiations

On Tuesday, 15th April, President Trump said that negotiations could resume "over the next two days", days after the US-Iran talks failed to reach an agreement in Islamabad. Speaking to the New York Post, Trump confirmed that the venue is going to remain the same - Pakistan.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there," he said of Islamabad. "It’s more likely - you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job." President Trump was referring to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

"He’s fantastic, and therefore it’s more likely that we go back there," he added. “Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?" the President asked.

Who's Going To Attend The 2nd Round Of Talks?

The details about the people who will be part of the delegations from both sides have not yet been revealed. It is likely that those who participated in the first round will also be part of the second round of talks. Some new faces may also emerge from both sides, depending on what the leadership in Washington and Tehran sees fit.

Is The Venue Going To Be The Same? What Is The Timing Of The Talks?

The venue and timing have not yet been decided and will be announced once consensus is reached on where and when the negotiations between Washington and Tehran will take place. During the first round of negotiations held between April 10 and 12, the venue of discussion was the Serena Hotel in Islamabad.