China's Xi Jinping Proposes 4-Point Peace Roadmap After US-Iran Talks Collapse In Islamabad

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) | AFP File Image

Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Tuesday stepped forward to offer his help following the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, suggesting a four-point proposal to promote peace in the Middle East. This comes as US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without an agreement, according to a report by China’s state news agency, Xinhua.

The development followed his meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Beijing.

What is the four-point proposal proposed by Xi Jinping?

The proposal lists four points:

1. Principle of peaceful coexistence

2. Respect for national sovereignty

3. Upholding the international system

4. Integration of development with security

President Xi called for adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence and said it is imperative to promote the building of a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf region.

He also emphasised respect for national sovereignty, stating that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities, and institutions of all countries should be safeguarded.

On the international rule of law, the Chinese Premier said its authority should be upheld to prevent the world from spiralling into chaos.

“All parties should work together to create a favourable environment for the development of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region,” Xi said, stressing the importance of balancing development and security.