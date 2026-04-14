'Ceasefire Must Be Strictly Respected': Macron Urges US–Iran Talks Restart, Calls For Hormuz Reopening

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the resumption of stalled talks between the United States and Iran, urging both sides to resolve misunderstandings and prevent further escalation.

In a post on X, Macron emphasised the need for diplomacy, stating that dialogue remains critical to stabilising the region.

Call For Ceasefire Compliance, Including Lebanon

Macron stressed that the recently announced ceasefire must be “strictly respected by all parties,” adding that it should also extend to Lebanon.

The ceasefire, announced after weeks of conflict that began on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, remains fragile amid continued tensions.

Macron Engages With Trump, Iranian President

Highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts, Macron revealed that he held separate conversations with US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier this week.

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Focus On Strait Of Hormuz

Macron also called for the immediate reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, stressing that it must operate “unconditionally, without restrictions or tolls.”

The strait, a key global energy route handling nearly 20% of the world’s oil shipments, has effectively been shut amid rising tensions, triggering spikes in energy prices.

Read Also Emmanuel Macron Announces France-UK Naval Mission To Secure Strait Of Hormuz Amid Tensions

France–UK Plan Maritime Security Conference

In a bid to address the crisis, Macron announced that France and the United Kingdom will host a conference in Paris on Friday. The virtual meeting will bring together non-belligerent nations to explore a multilateral, defensive mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait when conditions permit.

Talks May Resume In Islamabad

Meanwhile, reports suggest that US and Iranian negotiating teams could return to Islamabad later this week for another round of talks, after previous discussions ended without a breakthrough.