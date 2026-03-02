 President Donald Trump Signals US-Iran Operations Could Extend Beyond 4–5 Weeks Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPresident Donald Trump Signals US-Iran Operations Could Extend Beyond 4–5 Weeks Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict | VIDEO

President Donald Trump Signals US-Iran Operations Could Extend Beyond 4–5 Weeks Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump stated Iran operations are expected to last 4–5 weeks, but he is prepared to continue longer. Escalating Middle East conflict sees Israel and US targeting Iran, while Tehran and allies retaliate across Israel and Gulf states. Oil prices surge and hundreds of thousands of passengers face travel disruptions.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump |

Washington: US President Donald Trump says Iran operations are likely to last 4 to 5 weeks but that he's prepared “to go far longer than that.” Trump spoke Monday at a White House ceremony.

The war in the Middle East spiralled further Monday as Israel and the US pounded Iran. Tehran and its allies hit back against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states, and targets critical to the world's production of oil and natural gas.

Read Also
'They Should Have Done It Sooner… They Waited Too Long': US President Donald Trump Says Iran Wants...
article-image

Also Watch:

Click Here For US-Iran-Israel War Live Updates

FPJ Shorts
President Donald Trump Signals US-Iran Operations Could Extend Beyond 4–5 Weeks Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict | VIDEO
President Donald Trump Signals US-Iran Operations Could Extend Beyond 4–5 Weeks Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict | VIDEO
Airports Authority Of India Orders Airports To Report Fuel Status Amid Middle East Tensions: Source
Airports Authority Of India Orders Airports To Report Fuel Status Amid Middle East Tensions: Source
US–Iran–Israel War: ‘Thanked Great Friend PM Modi For Standing With Israel,’ Says Netanyahu
US–Iran–Israel War: ‘Thanked Great Friend PM Modi For Standing With Israel,’ Says Netanyahu
ACB Busts Adharwadi Jail Staffers Accepting Bribe For Prison Meeting In Kalyan
ACB Busts Adharwadi Jail Staffers Accepting Bribe For Prison Meeting In Kalyan

The intensity of the attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Safe havens in the Mideast like Dubai have seen incoming fire; hundreds of thousands of airline passengers are stranded around the globe; oil prices shot up; and US allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on