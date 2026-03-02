'They Should Have Done It Sooner… They Waited Too Long': US President Donald Trump Says Iran Wants To Talk

US President Donald Trump says Iran is seeking talks with Washington even as tensions remain high in the Middle East | X

Washington, DC [US], March 2: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is seeking a dialogue with his administration, and he has agreed to talks.

Codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, the joint offensive reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous senior figures.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Khamenei as "one of the most evil people in History" and stated his death represented "justice for the people of Iran."

Amid this decapitation of leadership, the President confirmed a potential for diplomatic engagement.

#WATCH | US President Donald J. Trump says, "For the past 36 hours, the United States and its partners have launched Operation Epic Fury... We have hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities and Iranian air defence systems. Just now, it was… pic.twitter.com/yEZORmxpzD — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

#BREAKING: US President Donald Trump tells The Atlantic that Iran’s new leadership “want to talk”



“I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical ... they waited too long,” Trump said pic.twitter.com/gs8Y5MDc3f — The New Region (@thenewregion) March 1, 2026

Speaking to The Atlantic magazine, Trump remarked, "They (Iran) want to talk and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them."

However, he critiqued the timing, adding, "They should have done it sooner... They waited too long."

Despite these signals, Trump affirmed that "pinpoint bombing" would continue uninterrupted to achieve "PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST."

US casualties confirmed

The human cost of these operations has now come to the forefront.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that three US service members have been killed in action and five others seriously wounded.

This loss of life presents a significant political challenge for the US administration, where President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have consistently campaigned on a "no-war" platform.

Regional escalation

The conflict has rapidly expanded into a regional confrontation.

In retaliation, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed the "most devastating offensive operation" and claimed attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in the Gulf region, and Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv.

Reports of Iranian strikes emerged from Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while an oil tanker was struck off the coast of Oman.

While the IRGC claimed to have hit the USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, CENTCOM dismissed these reports as "rumours," stating the missiles fell short and the carrier remains operational.

In a contrasting maritime victory, CENTCOM confirmed the sinking of an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Gulf of Oman, with President Trump calling on Iranian forces to "lay down your weapons" and "abandon ship."

Internal divisions in Iran

As Israel announced on Sunday that it is now attacking targets "in the heart of Tehran," the internal situation in Iran appears deeply divided.

While the Supreme Leader's office declared 40 days of national mourning with flags at half-mast, international media outlets, including CNN and Fox News, documented public celebrations.

Visuals shared by activists and former officials showed Iranians dancing and chanting "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Long live the Shah" in several cities, including Besat Town.

Diplomatic window remains uncertain

Despite the ongoing violence, a sliver of diplomatic space remains.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that Tehran has "always been open to diplomacy," despite the renewed attacks.

Also Watch:

However, the situation remains fluid; the IDF recently detected fresh missile launches from Iran towards Israel, prompting Home Front Command to issue emergency stay-at-home directives.

As security is heightened across Tehran to prevent unrest, the world's attention is now fixed on the selection of Khamenei's successor, marking a definitive turning point in the 37-year history of the Islamic Republic.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)