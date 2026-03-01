Iran Attacks UAE: 165 Ballistic Missiles, 2 Cruise Missiles & 541 Drones Intercepted By Air Force, Says Ministry Of Defence | Representational Image

Abu Dhabi, March 1: The UAE Ministry of Defence said that the air force and air defence systems have intercepted a large number of missiles and drones since the start of the Iranian attack on Saturday (February 28). Iran launched attack reportedly over US bases in the Middle East after their Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in Israel-US airstrike.

According to the ministry, a total of 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE have been detected so far. Out of these, 152 were destroyed by air defence systems, while 13 fell into sea waters. The ministry also confirmed that two cruise missiles were detected and successfully destroyed.

Second Day of Attack

On the morning of the second day of the attack, UAE forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles. Eight other missiles fell into the sea. During the same period, two cruise missiles and 311 drones were intercepted and destroyed. However, 21 drones managed to hit civilian targets.

The ministry said that since the beginning of the attack, 541 Iranian drones have been detected. Of these, 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell inside the country, causing material damage.

Casualties and Damage

The attacks resulted in three deaths involving Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals. In addition, 58 people suffered minor injuries.

Those injured included citizens and residents from several nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan communities.

The ministry said that debris from intercepted missiles and drones fell in different areas of the country, causing minor to moderate damage to civilian properties.

UAE Remains on High Alert

The Ministry of Defence also stated that the UAE air force and air defence forces are fully capable of handling various threats. It stressed that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains the their top priority and assured that it is fully prepared to respond to any further attacks.