POTUS wants to fight for White House, but Melania just wants to go home

With US President Donald Trump refusing to concede in the recently concluded Presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, sources say that First Lady Melania Trump 'wants to go home'.

According to sources, while Melania "publicly agrees" with the President's sentiment, "the first lady tasked an emissary with discreetly finding out what was available to her in terms of budget and staff allocation for post-White House life." "She just wants to go home," said a source familiar with Melania's mindset adding that it might not "go over well" if the soon-to-be-former President announces his bid to clinch the White House again in 2024.

The American media outlet reported that while there are 'presidential perks' for such things for the outgoing commander in chief, budgets to set up an official office and staff and cover some travel costs, there is nothing from the government for any first lady, save a paltry $20,000-a-year pension, which is paid out only if her husband dies.

"Mrs. Trump is focused on her role as the first lady. Monday she unveiled her most current effort in preserving the White House by announcing the completion of the tennis pavilion. She also recently unveiled a new piece of art in the newly renovated Rose Garden. Her schedule remains full with her duties as a mother, wife and first lady of the United States," the first lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN.