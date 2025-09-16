‘Positive Meeting’: US On Ongoing Trade Discussions With India

PM Modi With Donald Trump | X (@narendramodi)

New Delhi: The United States has described its ongoing bilateral trade negotiations with India as "positive." "Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations," a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy said following the meeting on Tuesday.

Lynch and his team had landed in New Delhi on Monday night for the talks. This marks the first high-level trade talks between the two countries since Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil.

The Indian side described the talks as 'positive and forward looking.' "A team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative led by Chief Negotiator, India US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations Mr.Brendan Lynch visited India on September 16, 2025. They held discussions with officials from Department of Commerce, led by Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," a statement read.

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the statement added.

Reportedly, five rounds of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have been held and the sixth round of talks, scheduled from August 25 to 29, was rescheduled after the imposition of 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods by Trump.

Earlier last last week, Trump said the US and India will resume negotiations to address "trade barriers" between the two countries. "I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" Trump said on Truth social.

Responding to Trump's statement, PM Modi said, he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" Trump'ssentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral ties. He noted India-US ties as “forward-looking" towards a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said.