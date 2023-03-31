Porn star Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's indictment: 'Don't want to spill my champagne"

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, stated that she was "not surprised" by the indictment and is pleased that justice is being served. |

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who was paid hush money to stay silent about an alleged affair with former President Donald Trump, has responded to the news of his indictment. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, stated that she was "not surprised" by the indictment and is pleased that justice is being served.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Response to the Indictment

Daniels expressed her thoughts about the indictment in a tweet, stating that she did not want to spill her champagne upon hearing the news. She added that she was happy that the former president was finally being held accountable for his actions. Daniels had previously filed a lawsuit against Trump, alleging that the hush money payment was illegal and that Trump had defamed her.

The Background Story

The indictment, which was announced on Thursday, March 31, charges Donald Trump with four counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy related to the hush money payments made to Daniels and Karen McDougal, another woman who alleged an affair with Trump. The payments were made during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and were considered illegal campaign contributions.

Trump had previously denied any knowledge of the payments, but Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer, has stated that Trump directed him to make the payments. Cohen was sentenced to prison in 2018 for his role in the scheme.

Impact on Trump's Legacy

The indictment is a significant blow to Trump's legacy and reputation. It adds to the numerous legal challenges that Trump is facing, including investigations into his business dealings and possible obstruction of justice during his time in office.

The indictment also highlights the importance of accountability for those in positions of power. Daniels has become a prominent figure in the movement to hold Trump accountable for his actions, and the indictment is seen as a victory for her and others who have spoken out against him.