Poor disinfection blamed for virus cluster in Chinese city

Improper disinfection at a hospital in China's Qingdao has caused new COVID-19 cluster infections, prompting the city to test over 10 million people, a senior local health official said on Friday.

No new positive cases were reported from over 10 million tests in the city.

"Inappropriate disinfection in the CT room at the Qingdao Chest Hospital has led to the new cluster of COVID-19 infections in Qingdao," Ma Lixin, the deputy party chief of the provincial health commission, said at a press conference.

The possibility that the new cluster infections were caused by cross-infection in the community was also ruled out, state-run Xinhua news agency, quoted him as saying.

He said no community transmission has occurred.

The Qingdao cluster has created nationwide concern as thousands visited the tourist city during the recent National Day holidays.

As of Thursday, the Qingdao city had collected and tested more than 10.4 million samples and had released more than 8.8 million results, state-run China Daily

reported.