Political crisis worsens in Nepal; SC quashes PM Oli’s appointment of 20 ministers

Kathmandu: In a major bl­ow to beleaguered Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, the Supreme Court Tuesday ru­l­ed the appointment of 20 ministers by him was unco­nstitutional, invalidating his 2 recent Cabinet expansions after the dissolution of House of Representatives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and Justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana ruled Cabinet expansions after the dissolution of the House were unconstitutional and hence, the ministers cannot discharge their duties, a report in the ‘Kathmandu Post’ said. Two deputy PMs, Rajendra Mahato from Janata Samajwadi Party and Raghubir Mahaseth from Oli's CPN-UML were among those who lost the posts. Mahaseth was Foreign Affairs Minister.