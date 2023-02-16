PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for quake-hit Turkey, Pakis say 'save your own country first'

Shehbaz Sharif | ANI

The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria a week ago has claimed over 30,000 lives so far while the rescue operations continued. Many countries like India and also United Nations have sent aid to the quake-hit Turkey.

Pakistan has also decided to extended a helping hand. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he will be leaving for Turkey with a message of "unwavering solidarity and support".

Sharif tweeted, "I am leaving for Türkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan. True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours."

I am leaving for Türkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan. True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 16, 2023

Reacting to his tweet, many Pakistani citizens said that he should rather stay back in the country which is currently facing financial crisis.

"Funny how you have no solidarity for the poor people of your own state and you are going to the country which is already busy in serving/saving their own countrymen. You ain’t going to be more than an unwanted useless added burden to them," wrote a Twitter user while another user wrote, "He's so desperate for a trip to Turkey Why? When his own country is going through a financial crisis, why is he wasting public money?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Absolutely no need PM. Pakistan is in mess now. Poor are dying in your own country. Save them first. Turkish & Syrians are our brothers, your visit will not change anything. It will only divert their priorities from the rescue operations to be your host. Let them focus," wrote a journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq.

Absolutely no need PM. Pakistan is in mess now. Poor are dying in your own country. Save them first. Turkish & Syrians are our brothers, your visit will not change anything. It will only divert their priorities from the rescue operations to be your host. Let them focus. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 16, 2023

"Prime Minister, you have previously said in a speech to a lawyers' convention that "when we go to any friendly country or make a phone call, they think that we have come [to them] to beg for money,” Please don't travel with your "magical begging bowl" this time," another user commented.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pakistan govt calls emergency session of parliament; introduces bill to raise Rs 170 billion taxes

"O Bhai Kuch solidarity apnay awaam k sath b kar lay kabab ham yahan manga dengay Tere Liye, Kyu pesa barbaad b kar Raha hai aur unko b mushkil Mai daal Raha hai. [Show some solidarity with your own people. We will get Turkish kebabs for you, don't waste public money or put Turkish folks in a fix]," commented a user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another one said, "Ghareeb yaha mar raha hy usko bhi dekh ly bhai [Poor public are dying here as well, look after them too]."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His visit's announcement comes a week after Sharif was asked to postpone his visit to the quake-hit country as the Turkish leadership was engaged related to the ongoing rehabilitation work. Sharif was due to leave for Turkey on February 8.

Read Also Pakistan govt calls emergency session of parliament; introduces bill to raise Rs 170 billion taxes

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)