PM Oli's political future continues to hang in balance as Nepal's ruling communist party defers meeting

Oli met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence in Seetal Niwas amid the ongoing political turmoil on Saturday.

He then called an emergency cabinet meeting in the evening to discuss the latest political developments.

According to the media reports, the prime minister told the president that a conspiracy was being hatched to remove him and the president from power.

Earlier, the Standing Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday was also postponed.

The three hour-long informal meeting between Oli and Prachanda on Friday to rescue the party from possible split failed to make any headway.

Some NCP leaders doubt that the party can remain united, given the serious intra-party differences during in recent days.

"I don't think our party will remain intact now," said Matrika Yadav, a Standing Committee member who is close to Prachanda.

"I don't think the party will tolerate his (Prime Minister Oli's) autocratic style of functioning any more," The Kathmandu Post quoted Yadav as saying this week.

During Friday's meeting, the two leaders reviewed the overall situation, including party unity and ways to rescue the party from the present crisis, senior leader Ganesh Shah told PTI.

They also discussed the agenda to be put forth for discussion during the upcoming meeting, he said.

During their Friday talks, Prachanda demanded that Oli should step down but the latter refused, saying he was open to discuss any other issue, except for his resignation, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Oli and Prachanda have failed to agree whether to follow the May 16, 2018 agreement or the November 20, 2019 understanding reached between them to share power.

In May 2018, when Oli and Prachanda announced the formation of the Nepal Communist Party, they had reached a gentleman's agreement to lead the government in turn, two-and-a-half years each.

But according to the November 2019 agreement, Oli would lead the government for the full five-year term and Prachanda would run the party as "executive chairman".

Prachanda has maintained that Oli failed to uphold the spirit of the November 2019 agreement, hence he should abide by the May 2018 gentleman's agreement, making way for him to lead the government.

As the meeting failed to break the ice, with both the sides sticking to their stands, Oli and Prachanda briefly met on Saturday morning to iron out their difference, according to party sources.

As the Saturday morning's meeting also could not bear any fruit, the party's Standing Committee meeting scheduled to begin at 11 AM was put off until Monday, party sources said.

Prachanda has time and again spoken about the lack of coordination between the government and the party and he was pressing for a one-man one position system to be followed by the NCP.

The differences between the two factions of the NCP -- one led by Oli and the other led by Prachanda -- intensified after the prime minister unilaterally decided to prorogue the budget session of Parliament on Thursday.