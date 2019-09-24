PM Narendra Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA in New York

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session here on Monday, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

The prime minister arrived here on Sunday night to participate in the 74th session of the UNGA, after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 people belonging to the Indian diaspora at a mega community event, which was also addressed by US President Donald Trump. On the sidelines of the UNGA, Modi interacted with a number of heads of state, including Merkel, Conte, bin Hamad, Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

The prime minister discussed strengthening bilateral ties with the Italian president, particularly in the field of trade and investment, as also cooperation in the defence sector. "Underscoring common synergies PM@narendramodi met Italian President @GiuseppeConteIT. Discussed strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade & investment, inviting Italian SMEs to India to take advantage of low cost production, and cooperation in defence sector," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

During Modi's meeting with bin Hamad, both leaders reviewed the full range of ties between India and Qatar. The Emir of Qatar also talked about the prime minister's efforts to make Yoga popular globally. With the Maldivian president, Modi discussed progress on development partnership and cooperation in climate change. "Using every opportunity to touch base with our neighbour PM @narendramodi had a good discussion with Maldivian President @ibusolih on the margins of #UNGA. Both leaders discussed progress on development partnership, and cooperation in climate change," Kumar said in another tweet.

Modi also met with Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of UNICEF, and underlined the efforts made by his government towards the health and nutrition of the children of India. "Ms. Henrietta Fore @unicefchief called on PM@narendramodi on the margins of #UNGA. PM underlined the efforts made by the Government towards health and nutrition of children in India through several focused initiatives," the MEA spokesperson wrote on Twitter.