PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhutan on two-day visit, receives Guard of Honour

Paro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhutan on Saturday on a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with Bhutanese leaders to further deepen the bilateral ties.

This is prime minister's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election. Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering received Modi at the airport. Modi was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival here. In his departure statement issued in New Delhi on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi's relations with Bhutan-- a "trusted friend and neighbour".