PM Modi Refused To Deboard Plane As SA Govt Sent Minister Not Prez To Welcome Him, In Contrast To China's XI: Report

The considerable focus that South Africa is directing towards Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit seemed to have irked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coinciding with Xi's state visit and the commencement of the BRICS Summit on Tuesday, August 22nd, reported Daily Maverick.

PM Modi refuses to get off plane: News Report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to get off from his aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base due to the fact that the South African government had dispatched only a Cabinet minister for his official welcome, the report said. In contrast, President Cyril Ramaphosa personally stood on the tarmac to receive Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival on Monday evening.

In the end, Ramaphosa swiftly sent Deputy President Paul Mashatile from the Union Buildings, where formalities for Xi were taking place, to hurriedly extend a welcome to Modi at Waterkloof.

XI Jinping accorded an abbreviated state visit

The report said that Xi undoubtedly took center stage throughout the day. To kick things off, he was accorded an abbreviated state visit on the morning preceding the commencement of the BRICS Summit — marking his fourth state visit to South Africa. His presence for state visits has been noted during the previous two BRICS summits held in the country in 2013 and 2018, as well as when he participated alongside Ramaphosa in co-chairing the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2015.

Pretoria had aspired to arrange a similar event for Modi during this year's BRICS Summit, yet officials cited scheduling conflicts that hindered such plans.

Beyond the state visit, Ramaphosa bestowed upon Xi the Order of South Africa, the nation's paramount official accolade. Additionally, the two leaders are set to jointly preside over a distinctive roundtable discussion, in the company of several African leaders attending the BRICS Summit, for an outreach session with the BRICS leadership.

Amidst the grandeur and formalities, it is evident that Ramaphosa and Xi engaged in substantive discussions, primarily centered around the pressing issue of mitigating South Africa's substantial trade deficit with China.

India will soon become 5 trillion dollar economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Johannesburg of South Africa to attend the BRICS summit.

PM Modi, addressing the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg on Tuesday, said India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. "Soon, India will be a 5 trillion dollar economy," PM Modi said.

India will become the growth engine for world in coming years, the Prime Minister stressed at the event.

"India will be the growth engine of the world. It's because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode...We have focused on public service delivery and good governance...Today in India UPI is used at all levels...Today among all countries in the world, India is the country with the highest digital transaction," PM Modi said.

