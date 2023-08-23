BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi's Mark Of Respect For Tricolour Placed On Ground, Picks It & Keeps In Pocket; SA Prez Follows Suit (WATCH)

During a group photo moment at the BRICS summit, PM Narendra Modi set a remarkable example. Spotting the Indian Tricolour on the ground, symbolising the standing positions of leader, PM Modi exhibited respect for the tricolour. PM Modi carefully lifted the flag and kept it in his pocket, ensuring its dignity.

However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped on the flag placed to mark his position. However, following PM Modi's respectful act, he immediately moved aside and took the initiative to retrieve his country's flag.

India will soon become 5 trillion dollar economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Johannesburg of South Africa to attend the BRICS summit.

PM Modi, addressing the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg on Tuesday, said India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. "Soon, India will be a 5 trillion dollar economy," PM Modi said.

India will become the growth engine for world in coming years, the Prime Minister stressed at the event.

"India will be the growth engine of the world. It's because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode...We have focused on public service delivery and good governance...Today in India UPI is used at all levels...Today among all countries in the world, India is the country with the highest digital transaction," PM Modi said.

PM Holds bilateral talks with South African President

During the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg's second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral discussions with the President of South Africa.

In a message shared on X, previously known as Twitter, PM Modi conveyed that their meeting encompassed an extensive array of topics focused on enhancing the relationship between India and South Africa.

"Had an excellent meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations. Trade, defence and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions. We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of the Global South as well," PM Modi wrote on X.

