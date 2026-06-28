PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour In Seychelles, Deepens Strategic Partnership | Video | ANI

Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received Guard of Honour at State House in Seychelles.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie welcomed PM Modi at State House in Seychelles and they warmly greeted each other.

On Saturday, PM Modi handed over 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR, six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to strengthen Seychelles' maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) priorities. The handing-over ceremony took place in the presence of President Herminie at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria, during the first day of PM Modi's State Visit to the archipelagic island.

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"Together as partners. Stronger as one. In a special gesture, PM Narendra Modi handed over the ‘made in India’ Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR to President Dr. Patrick Herminie. The FPV will contribute to strengthening Seychelles’ maritime surveillance and EEZ patrol capabilities," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted on X.

"PM also handed over six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats, which will further contribute to the development and security of Seychelles. Guided by India’s Vision MAHASAGAR, India and Seychelles continue to strengthen their robust defence partnership, contributing to security and stability in the Indian Ocean region," it added.

The two leaders also planted a sapling of the rare ‘Coco de Mer’ palm at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden on Saturday.

PM Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday afternoon to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country’s National Day as the Guest of Honour and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

Following the playing of the national anthems of both countries, PM Modi and President Patrick Herminie received the military salute during the Guard of Honour inspection.

The Prime Minister also briefly enjoyed a vibrant cultural welcome, witnessing a traditional Seychellois moutya performance by a local group of dancers, followed by a performance of Nrutya, an authentic folk dance from Kutch, Gujarat, presented in honour of PM Modi.

The folk performance was delivered by 18 members of the Seychellois Indian diaspora, originally from Kutch, Gujarat, celebrating cultural heritage and the spirit of Independence.

This marks PM Modi’s second State Visit to Seychelles. Earlier this year, President Herminie undertook a State Visit to India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)