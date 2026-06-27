'India Emerging As Global Power Under PM Modi': Marco Rubio Hails Strong India-US Partnership

Marco Rubio speaks on India's growing global role and the expanding strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington | AI Generated File Image

Washington, June 27: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is on its way to becoming a global power and is increasingly participating in the decisions being made on the international stage.

Speaking exclusively to IANS at the White House, Rubio said that India is a "close partner and ally" of the United States and added that the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump "couldn't be closer".

He also said that the United States wants to play a bigger role in meeting India's growing energy needs, backing New Delhi's strategy of diversifying its energy sources while arguing that closer India-US cooperation can strengthen long-term energy security.

Rubio Praises India's Global Rise

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS Exclusive



Washington, US: When asked how he views Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in India's progress, development, and his global standing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "We're enormous fans of Prime Minister Modi and what he's done. I mean, he leads a… pic.twitter.com/UjQwgrB2uk — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

How do you view Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in India's progress and his global standing?

Marco Rubio: "We're enormous fans of Prime Minister Modi and what he's done. He leads a country that's making incredible gains economically. And it's really coming into its own as a global power, a country that's increasingly accounted for in decisions being made on the global stage."

IANS Exclusive



Washington DC, US: On India-US relations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "I think it's going fantastic. I mean, it's very strong. We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. And we're hoping to finalize a trade deal.… pic.twitter.com/72Yl9Z8fuS — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

How do you think the India-US relationship has progressed in recent times?

Marco Rubio: "I think it's going fantastic. It's very strong. We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister and the President at the G7, and we're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're in the last inches of getting it done, and it's very positive. We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon, which India and I look forward to attending before the end of the year, and setting up a Presidential visit in the early part of next year."

IANS Exclusive



Washington DC, US: When asked about US President Donald Trump's possible visit to India next year, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "We're hoping that's what we're working towards - sometime early next year to have the President come. I think it's very… pic.twitter.com/soumURKZ91 — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

India-US Partnership Strengthens

What do you think about President Trump's visit to India?

Marco Rubio: "We're hoping, and that's what we're working towards, sometime early next year to have the President come, and I think it's very positive. India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy."

IANS Exclusive



Washington, US: When asked how India and the US can work together to address energy concerns amid the West Asia crises, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "I think obviously India has been focused for a very long time on diversifying its sources of energy and… pic.twitter.com/L9MRn5Sy4a — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

India's energy requirement has been impacted due to the West Asia conflict. How do you think both countries can work together to address the needs?

Marco Rubio: "I think India has been focused for a very long time on diversifying its sources of energy, and I think that trend will continue, and we certainly would love to be a part of that. We think we have some solutions in that regard. But beyond that, I would say that one of the reasons why the President has given peace a chance in the Middle East is the desire to see more fuel enter the marketplace for our allies. But I think the long-term solution really is to diversify supplies. And I know India has been talking to not just the United States but also Venezuela. We're working with them very closely to increase their production capacity. I think they could serve India, which is one of the few countries in the world with the ability to refine the heavy crude that Venezuela produces. That's a thing we look to facilitate as well."

IANS Exclusive



Washington, US: When asked about his vision for the India-U.S. relationship, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "It's the largest democracy in the world and the oldest democracy in the world. I think we have so much aligned and in common that we can build and… pic.twitter.com/6Yrld8yQ8Z — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

What is your vision of the India-US relationship?

Marco Rubio: "It's very amazing, between the largest democracy in the world and the oldest democracy in the world. We have so much aligned and in common that we can build and work on together—our interests in economics, supply chains, critical minerals, energy, security and the freedom of navigation. These are all issues that bind us together. We're aligned on so many things, obviously. We have a very strong Indian-American community as well, which is an additional link between our countries."

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You are quite popular among the Indian-American community. What do you have to say about that?

Marco Rubio: "I'm glad to hear that. I appreciate that very much. It's a community that's enriched our country in many ways."

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)