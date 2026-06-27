US Working Toward Trump’s 2027 India Visit As Trade Deal Nears Completion: Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Trump administration is actively preparing for President Donald Trump’s visit to India, which is expected to take place in the early part of next year.

The remarks reflect growing momentum in India–US relations as both countries move closer to finalising a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement.

In an interview with news agency IANS at the White House, Rubio also confirmed that he plans to travel to India before the end of this year.

His visit, he said, would help lay the groundwork for the presidential trip and further strengthen diplomatic coordination between the two countries.

Rubio expressed optimism about the timeline for the US President’s visit, saying that preparations are underway for a possible trip in early 2026.

He emphasised that both sides are working closely to ensure smooth scheduling of the high-level engagement.

Highlighting the strength of bilateral ties, Rubio said the India–US relationship is currently in a very strong position, particularly after the recent meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit.

He described the interaction as highly positive and reinforcing of shared strategic priorities.

On the trade front, Rubio said negotiations between the two countries are in their final stages. He noted that both sides are “on the last inches” of completing the agreement and expressed confidence that a deal would be finalised soon.

The proposed agreement is expected to deepen economic cooperation and expand market access between the two nations.

Rubio also said the United States is looking forward to another Quad leaders’ meeting in the near future, indicating continued coordination between India, the US, Japan and Australia on regional and global issues.

Describing India as one of America’s closest partners, Rubio underscored the importance of strong leadership-level ties, saying the relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi remains particularly close and central to diplomatic progress.

President Trump last visited India in February 2020 during the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad.

Since returning to office, both leaders have maintained regular communication, strengthening cooperation across defence, trade, technology and Indo-Pacific security.

The Quad alliance continues to serve as a key platform for collaboration on maritime security, supply chains and critical technologies.