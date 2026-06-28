PM Modi Hails Rajgarh Women For Turning Plastic Waste Into Bridge, Model of Sustainability In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: In his latest edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted an inspiring grassroots effort from Biora of Rajgarh district, where local women have transformed plastic waste into a powerful tool for environmental conservation and urban beautification.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister urged citizens to reflect on cleanliness and the often-overlooked individuals who shoulder the responsibility of maintaining it.

"Dear countrymen, we all want our villages to be clean and our cities to look beautiful, but we hardly ever stop and think about who is cleaning the garbage around us," PM Modi said.

He pointed out that while many assume it is someone else's duty, a group of determined women in Biaora of Rajgarh has set a remarkable example through their innovative thinking and relentless action.

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The story began modestly when these women seized an opportunity to clear plastic waste from their surroundings. Initially, they did not anticipate the scale of impact their small steps would create. What started as a simple clean-up drive soon gained momentum. Discarded plastic, once a major pollutant choking the local environment, was systematically collected and repurposed.

“Through creative recycling techniques, the group constructed a bridge made entirely from processed plastic waste -- a pioneering feat that demonstrated the potential of circular economy principles at the community level. Today, this plastic bridge stands not just as infrastructure but as a beacon of sustainability,” PM Modi said.

In the last few months, the initiative has expanded significantly, making better use of what the Prime Minister described as "per century cycle" resources -- turning long-lasting waste materials into assets with renewed purpose.

The same plastic that once spread pollution across the city is now being used to beautify public places, creating aesthetically pleasing parks, pathways, and community spaces.

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PM Modi particularly commended "these sisters" for their dedication, noting how their efforts have converted an environmental challenge into an opportunity for civic pride. Their work has not only reduced plastic pollution but also fostered a sense of collective responsibility among residents.

The initiative aligns with national missions like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, emphasising waste management, women empowerment, and sustainable development.

Local authorities in Rajgarh have expressed support, with plans to replicate the model in nearby areas. Environmental experts view this as a scalable solution for smaller towns facing similar waste management issues.

By transforming waste into wealth, these women have shown that individual resolve, when multiplied through community action, can drive meaningful change.

The Prime Minister's mention of this story in Mann Ki Baat serves as a call to action for citizens across India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)