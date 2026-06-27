PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Indian Welcome In Seychelles With Kutch Folk Dance Amid 'Modi-Modi' Chants

PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Indian Welcome In Seychelles With Rajasthani Folk Dance Amid 'Modi-Modi' Chants |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and vibrant welcome upon his arrival in Seychelles on Saturday as he embarked on a three-day State Visit to the island nation. Invited by Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, PM Modi is visiting the country from June 27 to 29 as the Guest of Honour for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Seychelles' National Day.

The Prime Minister landed at the Seychelles International Airport, where he was greeted with a colourful cultural reception that beautifully showcased the traditions of both Seychelles and India.

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The reception began with an energetic performance by local Seychellois artists, who presented traditional music and dance to welcome the visiting dignitary.

Soon after, PM Modi was treated to a special Indian cultural performance by folk artists from Kutch, Gujarat. Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, the performers enthralled the gathering with energetic folk dances set to the rhythmic beats of dhols and other traditional instruments.

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As the celebrations unfolded, chants of "Modi, Modi" echoed through the venue, creating an enthusiastic atmosphere as members of the Indian diaspora and attendees welcomed the Prime Minister.

Sharing the moment on X, PM Modi praised the Indian community in Seychelles for preserving the country's cultural heritage abroad. He wrote, "Amazing cultural connect! The welcome at the airport in Seychelles included a dance from Kutch. The manner in which our diaspora has preserved and celebrated culture from different parts of India is appreciable."

PM Modi's visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and Seychelles, with the Prime Minister participating in the country's Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations and holding discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation across key sectors.