 PM Modi Receives FAO's Highest Honour Agricola Medal For Contribution To Food Security, Farmer Welfare
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPM Modi Receives FAO's Highest Honour Agricola Medal For Contribution To Food Security, Farmer Welfare

PM Modi Receives FAO's Highest Honour Agricola Medal For Contribution To Food Security, Farmer Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the 2026 Agricola Medal, the highest honour of the Food and Agriculture Organization, in Rome for his contributions to food security, agricultural development and farmer welfare. FAO chief Qu Dongyu praised India's farmer-focused schemes, food support programmes, digital initiatives and promotion of millets and sustainable farming.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
PM Modi Receives FAO's Highest Honour Agricola Medal For Contribution To Food Security, Farmer Welfare
PM Modi Receives FAO's Highest Honour Agricola Medal For Contribution To Food Security, Farmer Welfare | X @narendramodi

Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the 2026 Agricola Medal, the highest honour of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, during a ceremony held at the FAO Headquarters here on Wednesday.

The medal was presented by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu at the historic FAO Plenary Hall in recognition of PM Modi’s contribution to food security, agricultural development and farmer welfare, according to the organisation.

Congratulating the Prime Minister, Qu Dongyu said the honour recognised his commitment to improving the welfare of people through landmark initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, strengthening food security and improving the lives of farmers.

Read Also
Modi–Meloni 'Melody Toffee' Video Crosses 120 Million Views In Just 8 Hours - WATCH
Modi–Meloni 'Melody Toffee' Video Crosses 120 Million Views In Just 8 Hours - WATCH

He also acknowledged India’s support for FAO’s efforts to combat hunger and poverty and advance universal food security and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The FAO chief praised PM Modi’s leadership in transforming India’s agricultural landscape through farmer-centric and technology-driven initiatives.

He highlighted the scale of India’s food and agriculture programmes, including financial inclusion initiatives, the food-based social safety net covering around 800 million people since the Covid-19 pandemic, and direct income support to over 110 million farmers.

Qu Dongyu also appreciated India’s push for regenerative and natural farming and its efforts to promote nutrient-rich millets globally through the International Year of Millets initiative in partnership with the FAO.

Read Also
'Proud Moment For All Of Us’: Parle Thanks PM Modi for Sharing Melody With Italy’s Giorgia...
'Proud Moment For All Of Us’: Parle Thanks PM Modi for Sharing Melody With Italy’s Giorgia...

He further lauded India’s emphasis on digital public infrastructure during its G20 Presidency, describing it as a major step towards improving access to digital technologies in developing countries and enabling efficient service delivery. According to the FAO chief, these sustained initiatives have contributed significantly to lifting millions of people out of poverty in India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on