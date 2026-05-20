Modi–Meloni 'Melody Toffee' Video Crosses 120 Million Views In Just 8 Hours - WATCH

A light-hearted exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken the internet by storm, with a short video from Rome rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about diplomatic moments online.

A sweet gesture during Rome visit

The viral clip was filmed during PM Modi’s visit to Rome, the final stop of his five-nation diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening international partnerships and economic cooperation.

In the video, Modi is seen presenting Meloni with a packet of India’s popular Melody toffees. The exchange unfolds in a relaxed atmosphere, marked by smiles and casual conversation, offering a rare glimpse of personal warmth between two global leaders.

The simplicity of the gesture, a small Indian sweet shared during a high-level diplomatic visit, struck a chord with viewers worldwide, helping the video reportedly cross 120 million views within hours of being posted on May 20.

Social media reacts instantly

Soon after the interaction, Meloni shared the clip on her official Instagram account, writing, “Thank you for the gift.” The post immediately gained traction across platforms including X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Users quickly turned the moment into memes, edits, and humorous posts, transforming a diplomatic exchange into a full-fledged internet trend. The video dominated online conversations, blending politics with pop culture in a way rarely seen in international diplomacy.

The return of the #Melodi trend

The viral clip also revived the popular #Melodi trend, a social media nickname combining the leaders’ surnames. Over the past few years, the hashtag has become synonymous with the friendly rapport between Modi and Meloni during multilateral meetings and global summits.

The trend originally exploded during the COP28 summit in 2023, when Meloni posted a selfie with Modi using the hashtag “#Melodi,” triggering widespread engagement online. Since then, each public interaction between the two leaders has consistently drawn significant digital attention.

Observers note that such moments humanise diplomacy, making international relations more relatable to younger digital audiences. While the meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, trade discussions, and global issues, the “Melody toffee” exchange emerged as the defining public memory of the visit.